Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

