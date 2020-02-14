Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deere & Company stock opened at $170.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

