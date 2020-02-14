Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $2.78 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.