Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$69.08 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.34 and a twelve month high of C$76.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

In other news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total transaction of C$1,093,906.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,229,675 shares in the company, valued at C$90,888,476.41. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

