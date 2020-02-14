AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ASIX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
