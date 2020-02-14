AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.