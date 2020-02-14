LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 10.2% on Analyst Downgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) fell 10.2% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. LYFT traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.46, 36,505,036 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 425% from the average session volume of 6,954,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on LYFT to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LYFT from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other LYFT news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 285,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in LYFT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meru Capital Group LP bought a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.