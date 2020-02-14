Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.47, 847,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 842,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

