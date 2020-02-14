LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Price Up 5% After Strong Earnings

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $112.97, approximately 149,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 119,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LCI Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

