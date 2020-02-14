Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 66,524,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 18,127,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

