Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. Nomura currently has a reduce rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $134.13 and last traded at $134.03, with a volume of 37382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.54.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

