Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $9.26. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 53,487 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 473.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

