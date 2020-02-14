Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $11.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 4,536,409 shares traded.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10,206.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 233,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 77.5% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

