Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $140.30, but opened at $145.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $146.90, with a volume of 25,072 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,213 shares of company stock worth $14,438,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

