T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $102.00. The company traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $95.60, approximately 5,590,491 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,724,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.