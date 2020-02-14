MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 35,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 293,105 shares.The stock last traded at $29.47 and had previously closed at $29.32.

The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

