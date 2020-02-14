Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The company traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $116.37, with a volume of 20853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,330 shares of company stock worth $22,127,659. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,723,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

