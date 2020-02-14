Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 956930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

