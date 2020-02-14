Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 548505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.