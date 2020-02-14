Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mondelez International traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 2058436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,029,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

