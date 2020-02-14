Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 121932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.