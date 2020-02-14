Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 36446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

