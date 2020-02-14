Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE FBM opened at $18.35 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

