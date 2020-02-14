Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Increases By 30.1%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,095,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after buying an additional 649,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after buying an additional 180,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

