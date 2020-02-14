Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Increases By 30.1%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,095,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.
SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
