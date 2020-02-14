Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.43. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.