Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $167.07 and last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 67182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.70.

The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

