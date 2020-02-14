Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Shares of TD opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

