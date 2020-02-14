Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 6477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.