Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

