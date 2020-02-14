Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORV shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

