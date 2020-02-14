Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 358632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

