Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 32.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,843,000 after buying an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $44,224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after buying an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

