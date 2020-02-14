Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.