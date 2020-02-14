Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $107,185,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after buying an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Five Below by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 108,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

