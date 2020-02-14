Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,230. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Admiral Group traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and last traded at GBX 2,322 ($30.54), with a volume of 90759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADM. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140.90 ($28.16).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,295.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,156.52.

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

