Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Rises By 30.6%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $33.03 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $447.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,651.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.