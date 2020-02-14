Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Laurentian

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of $738.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

