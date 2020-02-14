Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.56.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

