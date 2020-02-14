ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 22 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

