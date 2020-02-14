Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

TVE stock opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,921.30. Insiders have sold 193,216 shares of company stock worth $361,357 in the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

