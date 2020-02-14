West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Given a C$72.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) received a C$72.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.40.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.38. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$43.93 and a 52 week high of C$73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

