Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$117.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE:QSR opened at C$87.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$80.41 and a 1-year high of C$105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.71.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

