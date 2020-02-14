TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.33.

TOG stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.00.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

