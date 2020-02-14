Laurentian Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Yangarra Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.78. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.