Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Set at C$25.00 by Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$25.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.50. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$18.47 and a 1-year high of C$25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.