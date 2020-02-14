Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$25.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$25.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.22. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.98. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

