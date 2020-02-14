Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$18.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.71. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.84 and a 12 month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

