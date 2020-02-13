Berenberg Bank Raises Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 85

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Centrica to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

CNA opened at GBX 71.19 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.16. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.93%.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

