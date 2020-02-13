Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE MPLX opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Mplx has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 380,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mplx by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after buying an additional 215,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

