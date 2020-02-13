MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.
MRC stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $887.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
