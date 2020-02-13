MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

MRC stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $887.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

