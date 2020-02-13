Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

